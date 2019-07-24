Urvashi Dholakia: Humbled by the love people gave to Komolika

television

Urvashi Dholakia says "it feels great" that people remember the character even after so many years

Urvashi Dholakia/picture courtesy: Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram handle

Actress Urvashi Dholakia shot to fame as the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay almost a decade ago, and she says "it feels great" that people remember the character even after so many years.

"I played Komolika 10 years ago and people still talk about it. It feels great to see so much love from the audience has for that character even today. I feel humbled that I got an opportunity to play a character that has remained embedded in people's hearts over the years," Urvashi told IANS.

She pointed negative characters play a vital role in Indian daily soaps.

"Antagonists are as important as protagonists. Negative characters add drama to story, make it interesting. I am happy that the audience accepted me in negative shades."

Also Read: Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan told people he knows me for 120 years

Urvashi is currently a part of the reality dance show, Nach Baliye.

Talking about the same, Urvashi said, "Initially, I thought dance is going to be a cakewalk for me. Once I actually started dancing, I realised I don't even know the D of Dancing. Now I am giving my level best to ace it and I am improving in it by the day and I am sure I will be able to win your hearts with my dance."

When asked about the thing which drove her towards choosing Nach Baliye, the actress said, "I found the ex-factor twist very interesting and I also thought a lot over it and took my own time and after that, I was determined enough to be a part of Nach Baliye."

The all-new season of Nach Baliye, season nine, has been creating a lot of buzz owing to its glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples and current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Shrenu Parikh slaps Rahul Mahajan at show's rehearsals

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS