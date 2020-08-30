Urvashi Dholakia: Off-screen moments as Komolika were quite funny

It is a known fact that behind every intense scene on television are a lot of takes, retakes, jokes and funny moments. Recalling one such intense scene which turned out to be quite hilarious behind the scenes, actress Urvashi Dholakia went down memory lane to her Kasauti Zindagi Ki days to refresh a funny blooper memory from her shoots back then.

The actress who is still remembered as the iconic Indian television vamp 'Komolika', recalls a time when she actually ended up playing 'hide and seek' with the camera amidst quite an intense scene, in turn making it a laugh riot for everybody on set.

Speaking about how she managed to make a serious environment on set become a funny one, Urvashi shares, "While Komolika's onscreen moments were filled with lots of planning and revenge, my offscreen moments while shooting those scenes were quite funny! I clearly remember this one time when Cezzane Khan and I were shooting a very intense confrontation scene in the bedroom, which had everybody's full attention to it! The scene required Anurag to slap Komolika after getting to know that she had faked her pregnancy. For some odd reason I was so afraid of getting slapped inspite of it being just for a scene in the show, that the first time he raised his hand to slap me, I ducked and went completely missing from the camera and frame."

"It was like a 'now see you see me now you don't' moment for everyone on set. As one minute I was in front of the camera ready to brace the shot, and the next minute I was missing as I had ducked, leaving everybody including my director who was so involved in the shot, totally confused! Even after the first duck, I ducked a couple of more times after that, and had to do quite a lot of retakes for the scene till I mustered the courage to finally get slapped by Anurag! I mean it was hard to believe that Komolika was afraid of getting slapped, but it eventually turned out to be quite hilarious and left everyone in splits on the set, including myself."

