Urvashi Dholakia recovers from COVID-19; pens her thoughts

From Himansh Kohli to Himani Shivpuri, several television celebrities tested positive for coronavirus. Recently, Urvashi Dholakia revealed that she too had tested positive. After a tough battle with the virus, Urvashi has finally defeated it and has tested negative.

The actress took to her Instagram account and penned a note sharing in detail how she braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. The actress also revealed how she managed to sail through, and that she is now thriving with positive energy once again. She wrote, "Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashii Dholakia (sic)".

A few days back, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had taken to her Twitter account and informed her fans that she had been tested COVID-19 positive despite taking all the precautions. In the first tweet, she said, "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so I thought to get d test done before I go for my shoot today evening." (sic)

Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Chandni Sharma, Rrahul Sudhir and Jay Zaveri were also infected. Rrahul Sudhir, who plays Vansh in the serial tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23. As per protocol, the entire cast and crew were tested. The results of Rrahul's co-stars Chandni Sharma and Jay Zaveri came out positive.

