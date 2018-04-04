Urvashi Dholakia to return as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2?

Through a Facebook post, Urvashi Dholakia confirmed her return as the iconic character of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2



Urvashi Dholakia

Two decades ago, Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay created a special space amongst Indian TV series viewers. Every character of the show is still fresh, be it Shweta Tiwari's character of Prerna or Cezzane Khan's Anurag Basu. However, it was the antagonist's character of Komolika that won many hearts. Komolika was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia.

A few days ago, she took to her Facebook account to announce her comeback as the character in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2. Urvashi Dholakia captioned the video saying, "So so so humbled I am thank u for the love uve given me till date everyone and Ekta Kapoor without u this wouldn't have been possible at all .. owe it all to u (sic)."

Ekta Kapoor replied to her post saying, "Ur daaaaa beshttttt how d hell will I get another komolika (sic)." Urvashi replied to this post with lots of kisses and this affirms that there is a second part to the show and reportedly actor Shaheer Sheikh is being considered to play the lead role.

A couple of months back, Ekta took to her Instagram page and shared a quote as an image which said, "But I love you, I love and I am incapable of unloving you." She captioned it saying, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot' it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I'll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement."

