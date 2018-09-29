Urvashi Rautela apologises for copying Gigi Hadid's Instagram post
The Hate Story 4 actor, Urvashi Rautela was all sorry, and she blames it all on her PR team
Urvashi Rautela shared an Instastory carrying a note of apology for copying American fashion model Gigi Hadid, by replicating her post, which was her reaction to the buzz about her affair with singer Zayn Malik.
Here's what the actress posted:
Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X
The Hate Story 4 actor wrote, "I'd like to apologise on behalf of my content writer/litterateur/biographer (due to his super hectic schedule) as he had no idea about @gigihadid. I feel terrible for this mistake [sic]." Urvashi claims her PR team did the copy and paste job. But her attempt to be funny in the apology has made the trolls have a field day yet again. Urvashi has a biographer? LOL!
