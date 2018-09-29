Urvashi Rautela apologises for copying Gigi Hadid's Instagram post

bollywood

The Hate Story 4 actor, Urvashi Rautela was all sorry, and she blames it all on her PR team

Urvashi Rautela and Gigi Hadid

Urvashi Rautela shared an Instastory carrying a note of apology for copying American fashion model Gigi Hadid, by replicating her post, which was her reaction to the buzz about her affair with singer Zayn Malik.

Here's what the actress posted:

The Hate Story 4 actor wrote, "I'd like to apologise on behalf of my content writer/litterateur/biographer (due to his super hectic schedule) as he had no idea about @gigihadid. I feel terrible for this mistake [sic]." Urvashi claims her PR team did the copy and paste job. But her attempt to be funny in the apology has made the trolls have a field day yet again. Urvashi has a biographer? LOL!

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Copy-Pasting Gigi Hadid's Post On Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates