Urvashi Rautela copies and pastes an author's tweet on the movie Parasite, he reacts!

Urvashi Rautela has come in the news again, this time for copying and pasting a US-based author's tweet on the movie Parasite. Let's talk about the author, JP Brammer and his tweet first.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "One thing I really love about Parasite movie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn't skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons they rich people love." (sic)

And Rautela's tweet, which now stands deleted, was cut, copied, and pasted, have a look at the two tweets right here:

When a user pointed this out, the author wrote- "I'm rooting for her," and also wrote- "why didn't she at least correct the grammar" um my bad grammar? is part of the vibe??? wow" (sic)

Read it here:

"why didn't she at least correct the grammar" um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow — JP (@jpbrammer) March 31, 2020

Urvashi also came under the scrutiny of the netizens when she did the same thing to wish Shabana Azmi a speedy recovery by copying Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We wonder how will the actress react now!

