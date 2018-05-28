Urvashi Rautela has a flower named after her in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Urvashi Rautela, who was presented a beauty award by the government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, now has a flower named after her in the archipelago



Urvashi Rautela, who was presented a beauty award by the government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, now has a flower named after her in the archipelago. The Hate Story 4 actor feels honoured and humbled. The former beauty pageant winner is now hoping to shoot one of her upcoming films in the Andaman and Nicobar islands amidst the blooming Urvashi flowers.

Her last Bollywood outing Hate Story 4 was a box-office hit and she gifted herself a brand new set of wheels after the film's success. Hate Story IV was helmed by Vishal Pandya and also had Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. Urvashi Rautela recently shot a wedding song for her upcoming untitled film, and it was made on a budget of over a crore. The makers wanted to create a grand set for the number, which took over three days and was shot in Madh, Mumbai.

