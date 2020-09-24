Urvashi Rautela on Black Rose: I'm that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her debut in Tollywood with a film titled Black Rose. Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram to reveal details about the project and she loved the screenplay. The Pagalpanti star currently came back shooting for her film. Black Rose will be releasing in Hindi as well. The film will be directed by Sampath Nandi.

Urvashi Rautela shared the first look of her from Black Rose and captioned it saying, "I'm that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing. Yet, I grow with thorns, sharp and poisoned. People who love me end up pricked and hurt. #BlackRose First Glimpse climbed to the top & trending #1, thank you all for the massive love. It's time for #BlackRose to show its face. #BlackRoseFirstLook out now! More surprises your way (sic)".

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news