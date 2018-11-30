Urvashi Rautela performs Flamenco for on The Dance Project

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela performs Flamenco

The Dance Project, India's first digital dance show, will feature the Urvashi Rautela who will be seen performing Flamenco dance for the first time. Urvashi who is known for her dance move has never performed this style before.

Urvashi talking about it said, "This is the first time my audience will see me dance in this style. Flamenco is a very tough form and one needs to understand it well. I studied about it and practiced for long before actually getting to doing it. Hope you all like it."

The show gives a common platform to the best of dancers from three worlds i.e. Bollywood, TV and YouTube to try new dance forms and collaborate. A simple format of 12 episodes releasing weekly, one every Friday, features 4 performances by a Bollywood celeb, a TV star and YouTube dance icon and a collaboration between TV and YouTube stars. The episodes are aired only on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

