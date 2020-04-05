Urvashi Rautela shares a stunning picture with a backless dress, says she's bored in the house

Bored of staying indoors, Urvashi Rautela decided to do a photoshoot at home. She shared a picture of herself in a backless dress. The Paagalpanti (2019) actor has been posting snapshots of herself all glammed up "and thinking about when all of this will get over (sic)." The things that starlets do to keep themselves occupied during self-isolation.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote how she was bored in the house and in the house bored. The caption sounds witty and the picture is absolutely stunning.

Have a look right here:

Given the entire world is currently quarantined, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are making sure they put some exciting pictures and videos to keep their fans entertained and engrossed. We have already seen videos and pictures of actors cleaning their homes, working out, and even cooking food. Rautela goes a step ahead and shares some gorgeous pictures of herself. Her Instagram account is to die for and you must watch it if you haven't!

