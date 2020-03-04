Urvashi Rautela's 'glistening' Maldives photo cannot be missed; take a look!

Urvashi Rautela seems to be having a great time on her holiday in the Maldives. The model-actress has shared a photo of herself clad in a blue bikini flaunting her well-toned body on a beach in the island nation. Urvashi shared the picture and wrote, "Maldives water got me glistening. A little break in paradise."

How gorgeous does Urvashi look! The actress can be seen rocking a sky blue bikini paired with oversized sunglasses and a red flower behind her ear. She also has a large blue hat in her hand, which is giving us major beach vibes!

Urvashi Rautela keeps sharing photos of herself looking chic and stunning and updating her fans about her whereabouts. She's also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and inspires her fans with videos of her workouts at the gym.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in Pagalpanti, which also starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Speaking about working with these actors, she said, "I didn't feel any performance pressure. I saw it as an opportunity to learn a lot from John Abraham, Anil Kapoor sir, and my director. It was a delight to work with such a great set of actors."

Urvashi has shown an interest in playing Olympian PT Usha in a film on her life. Talking about it, she told IANS, "Not many people know I am an athlete. I am a national basketball champion. I was the girls' captain of the team. I am a sportsperson, so I think no one can be a better choice than me for the role of PT Usha."

