Urvashi Rautela's International Film Aislados Finally out

Actress, International beauty queen, and supermodel Urvashi Rautela is the latest Bollywood star to make her international debut with the movie ‘Aislados’. In an interview, Urvashi shared how she feels proud to represent India with an opportunity to be part of an international film. The gorgeous beauty’s international film debut release announcement has taken the internet by storm.

'I'm truly grateful and blessed and it's a great honor for me to represent not only India but the entire Asia and to be the only single actor representing Asia. I collaborated with really famous international artists, so that was very fulfilling. This documentary will show life around the world in the face of the health crisis, from testimonies to cities that seem to have come out of an apocalypse.'' Actress Urvashi Rautela said

She Further Added, ''This documentary will travel around 30 countries and reflect on the new lifestyle in these months. This is a four-part mini-documentary series that really encapsulates the highly contrasted realities which we are going through right now, it shows the strength, hope and resilience of the human race during these hard times. You all can watch this on Youtube originals''.

With another dream come true, the diva is overjoyed to be part of such a prestigious project. Luisito Comunica and Juanpa Zurita have directed and produced the mini documentary, and Mariano Di Vaio, Sebas Villalobos, Logan Paul, Jorge Cremades, Twan Kuyper, Jen Selter, Casey Neistat, and many more Hollywood faces are part of this mini-documentary.

Urvashi is the only woman in history to win the title of Miss Universe India twice as she had to relinquish her initial title of Miss Universe India 2012 because she was underage. She started her career with beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Diva 2015 - Miss Universe India and has already represented India at many international platform

