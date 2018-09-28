Urvashi Urvashi song: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani spice it up!

music

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani spice it up in their latest song, Urvashi for their upcoming film Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The latest song on the music radar by Yo Yo Honey Sing, Urvashi, is all set to hit the party lists in nightclubs. Off late, Shahid Kapoor's fans are getting to see the actor's dance moves. Urvashi song has him and Kiara Advani groove to the 90s Prabhudeva-starrer song Urvashi remake. Knowing Shahid's exceptional dance skills, we aren't disappointed with this version. The song is for Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake, which has the actor and Kiara paired together for the first time. The peppy beats are given by YoYo Honey Singh, and penned by him along with Singhsta. The video is directed by DirectorGifty.

Watch the song here:

Ever since the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy was announced, the film became a major point of discussion. The edgy love story first made waves when the director of the original, Sandeep Vanga, was taken aboard by producer T-Series. After that, the film made headlines when Shahid Kapoor was locked in to play the titular role.

It was a few days ago that the makers of the film announced Kiara Advani as their film's actress. Talking about it director Sandeep Vanga said that it was a sheer coincidence and destiny that Kiara was the first to be considered when he initially started scouting for his heroine. Kiara and Sandeep had even met and discussed the possibility. But later, due to date issues (the film was supposed to go on floors in August earlier), the talks took a bit of a backseat. Now that the film is going on floors in early October, things fell back in place.

Also Read: Kiara Advani: I Want To Be Pan-India Entertainer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates