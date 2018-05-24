US Ambassador to Israel says Donald Trump peace plan months away

He said the plan will be launched "within months" but had no exact date



Donald Trump

The US Ambassador to Israel says the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan is months away. David Friedman spoke with Israeli media at the new US Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday. He said the plan will be launched "within months" but had no exact date.

The administration had reportedly aimed to roll out the plan next month. Friedman told Channel 10 TV today "It's not finalised ... there's an awful lot of listening going on." He says, "It's not just the substance but also the timing and the presentation." Trump has promised to pursue the "ultimate deal" between Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinians were outraged by Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital along with the embassy move and have rejected the US as peace broker.

