US approves Malaria drug to treat COVID-19 patients

Medical workers wear protective masks while delivering a patient to the emergency room at Brooklyn Hospital Center on Monday. Pic/AP/PTI

Malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' is being administered to 1,100 Coronavirus patients in New York, President Trump said, exuding confidence that the drug, touted as a 'game-changer' by him, might give incredible results in the fight against the disease that has infected over 1,40,000 people in the US.

An inexpensive drug widely used since 1955 to treat malaria, Hydroxychloroquine is considered to have relatively harmless side effects. It is being tested out on the COVID-19 patients in New York on an experimental basis, hoping that this will give a positove solutions.

7,00,000

Total confirm cases of Coronavirus around the world

1,43,025

Total no. of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US

2,509

Total no. COVID-19 deaths in the US according to Johns Hopkins University

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever