US asks bank for information on Michael Flynn-linked transactions

The US government has requested that Deutsche Bank provide information on transactions potentially linked to Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, according to a media report

Michael Flynn. file pic

The request is part of an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that brought Trump to office, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Flynn has pleaded guilty in a deal under which he agreed to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Earlier this week, two sources said that Germany's biggest bank had been subpoenaed for records.

