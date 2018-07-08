US attitude regrettable, says North Korea

The North's foreign ministry said the "extremely regrettable" US attitude during the meeting violated the spirit of the agreement reached between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump last month in Singapore

North Korea slammed the US for making "rapacious" demands during critical denuclearisation talks yesterday, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier described them as "productive".

"The US attitude and positions at the high-level talks were extremely regrettable," the North's Foreign Ministry said. It lashed out at the US for its "unilateral and rapacious demands for denuclearisation". This came just hours after Pompeo had characterised the meeting as a success, but without giving details as to how the North would honour its commitment to "denuclearise".