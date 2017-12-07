US bomber flies into South Korea war games amid tensions

A US B-1B bomber on Wednesday joined large-scale US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has denounced as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, as tension mounts between the North and the United States

A US B-1B bomber on Wednesday joined large-scale US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has denounced as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, as tension mounts between the North and the United States. The bomber flew from the Pacific US-administered territory of Guam and joined U.S. F 22 and F-35 stealth fighters in the annual exercises, which run until Friday.



A US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber (left), two US F-35A and two US F-35B stealth jets (far) flying with South Korea's two F-16 (right) and two F-15K (top left) fighter jets. Pic/AFP

The drills come a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. The U.S.-South Korea drills coincide with a rare visit to the isolated North by UN political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman. North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Guk met Feltman on Wednesday in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and discussed bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

