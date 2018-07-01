US braces for migrant separation protests
Thousands are expected to join rallies nationwide calling for family reunifications
Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide to press President Donald Trump's administration to reunite the families quickly.
More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.
Though many who show up will be seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others will be new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally. In Portland, Oregon, for example, several stay-at-home moms have organised their first rally while caring for young kids.
NSA deletes over 685 mn call records
The National Security Agency is deleting more than 685 million call records the government obtained since 2015 from telecommunication companies in connection with investigations, raising questions about the viability of the programme.
US envoy quits over Trump comments
The US ambassador to Estonia is resigning, reportedly in frustration at remarks made by Donald Trump about America's allies. James D Melville said Trump's comments on Nato and EU had brought forward his decision to retire, Foreign Policy magazine reports.
Teachers training to fire back at school shooters
San Antonio: Educators in Texas are getting firearms training to retaliate against potential school shooters. A group of teachers and principals from around Texas enrolled this week in the state's school marshals programme to learn how to react and save lives if an attack happens.
This man enabled prison inmates to make leather footwear