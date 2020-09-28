US, Brazil see fresh spike in coronavirus cases

Students at the Pantheon university, Paris. Amid fresh rise in COVID-19, 32% of the 899 new clusters are emerging in schools and universities of France, reported the Guardian. Patrick Bouet, head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors, warned, "The second wave is arriving faster than we thought." Pic/AP

The United States and Brazil have witnessed a surge in fresh cases of novel Coronavirus, according to reports on Sunday. Reuters quoted health researchers as saying that the decline in COVID-19 deaths in Manaus, Brazil, meant the city has reached herd immunity. But with a fresh spike in infections, they now believe that the antibodies are not lasting beyond a few months.

"Something that became evident in our study — and that is also being shown by other groups — is that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 decay quickly, a few months after infection. This is clearly occurring in Manaus," Reuters quoted Leis Buss as saying. Buss is one of the authors of a study by University of Sao Paulo's Institute of Tropical Medicine.

Cases spike in NY, Wisconsin

In the US, Wisconsin and New York have reported record spike in cases. With 2,817 new cases, Wisconsin on Saturday hit a record for single-day infections. Over the course of the pandemic, 1,13,645 people have tested positive in Wisconsin.

In Oklahoma, deaths have topped 1,000. In New York, over 1,000 people tested positive in a single day for the first time since June 5. Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on Friday out of 99,953 tests, for a 1 per cent positive rate. Florida reported 107 new deaths on Saturday, a day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was lifting curbs on restaurant capacity.

Students quarantined

All California State University, Long Beach, students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19 and all in-person instruction will be halted for two weeks.

Melbourne reopens schools, work

Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has further eased lockdown curbs imposed after a surge in COVID-19 cases, allowing most children to return to school from next month and sending over 1,25,000 people back to work. The restrictions were scheduled to be eased on Sunday.

