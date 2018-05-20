Search

US, China reach trade 'consensus' but offer few details: statement

May 20, 2018, 00:21 IST | AFP

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks in Washington between delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The United States and China said on Saturday they had reached consensus on measures to "substantially" reduce the US trade deficit with Beijing by "significantly" increasing its purchases of US goods, but offered few details.

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks in Washington between delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra

Tags

donald trumpchinaworld news