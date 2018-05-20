US, China reach trade 'consensus' but offer few details: statement

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks in Washington between delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He



The United States and China said on Saturday they had reached consensus on measures to "substantially" reduce the US trade deficit with Beijing by "significantly" increasing its purchases of US goods, but offered few details.

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks in Washington between delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He.

