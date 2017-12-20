US claims North Korea is directly responsible for WannaCry cyber attack

Trump administration publicly blames hermit nation for unleashing the attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies across the world earlier this year; North has no comment

The Trump administration has publicly blamed North Korea for unleashing the so-called WannaCry cyber attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies across the globe earlier this year. "The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible," Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump, wrote in a piece published on Monday night in the Wall Street Journal.



Kim Jong-un. Pic/AFP

"North Korea has acted especially badly, largely unchecked, for more than a decade, and its malicious behaviour is growing more egregious," Bossert wrote, adding, "WannaCry was indiscriminately reckless." The U.S. government has assessed with a "very high level of confidence" that a hacking entity known as Lazarus Group, which works on behalf of the North Korean government, carried out the WannaCry attack, said a senior administration official.



North Korea has repeatedly denied responsibility for WannaCry

North Korean government representatives could not be immediately reached for comment. The country has repeatedly denied responsibility for WannaCry and called other allegations about cyber attacks a smear campaign. Washington's public condemnation does not include any indictments or name individuals.

3Lakh Number of computers affected by Wannacry

150 No. of countries affected computers were in

