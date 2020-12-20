US clears Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Friday authorised Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for six million doses of a second vaccine to soon begin shipping across the hardest-hit country in the world. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Stephen Hahn said: "With the availability of two vaccines now, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic."

The US is the first nation to authorise the two-dose regimen from Moderna, now the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after the first, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by Britain on December 2, followed by several other countries including the US last week. Less-vetted shots have also been rolled out in China and Russia.

Meharry Medical College President James Hildreth, who was part of a panel of experts convened by the FDA to discuss approval matters, said it was a "remarkable achievement" to have developed and authorised the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines within the space of a year.

7,61,20,962

TOTAL Number OF CORONAVIRUS

CASES IN THE WORLD

16,83,693

Number OF DEATHS WORLDWIDE

5,33,87,779

Number OF RECOVERED PATIENTS

