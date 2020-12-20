Search

US clears Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Updated: 20 December, 2020 09:47 IST | Agencies | Washington

The US is the first nation to authorise the two-dose regimen from Moderna

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr Brian Monahan, Capitol HillÃ¢ÂÂs attending physician. PIC/AFP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr Brian Monahan, Capitol HillÃ¢Â€Â™s attending physician. PIC/AFP

The United States on Friday authorised Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for six million doses of a second vaccine to soon begin shipping across the hardest-hit country in the world. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Stephen Hahn said: "With the availability of two vaccines now, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic."

The US is the first nation to authorise the two-dose regimen from Moderna, now the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after the first, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by Britain on December 2, followed by several other countries including the US last week. Less-vetted shots have also been rolled out in China and Russia.

Meharry Medical College President James Hildreth, who was part of a panel of experts convened by the FDA to discuss approval matters, said it was a "remarkable achievement" to have developed and authorised the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines within the space of a year.

7,61,20,962
TOTAL Number OF CORONAVIRUS

CASES IN THE WORLD

16,83,693
Number OF DEATHS WORLDWIDE

5,33,87,779
Number OF RECOVERED PATIENTS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 20 December, 2020 09:48 IST

Tags

washingtonnewsCoronavirus

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK