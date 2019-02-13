US Club clinch golf championship

Updated: Feb 13, 2019, 08:53 IST | A Correspondent

After dominating Day One and the first half of Day Two, Willingdon were leading with 29 points with US Club trailing at 22

US Club clinch golf championship
The US Club team after winning the inter-club golf crown recently

The United Services Club scripted a fine comeback to win the playoff against Willingdon Sports Club Gymkhana and clinch the 23rd Grover Vineyards inter-club golf championship at the US Club Golf Course recently.

After dominating Day One and the first half of Day Two, Willingdon were leading with 29 points with US Club trailing at 22. US Club then dominated the Foursomes to come from behind and level the scores at 34-all to take the game to the playoffs. Keshav Mishra of US Club then beat Kushal Thakker of WSC in the playoffs to seal the title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

From Excessive Sunlight to Bee Attacks: Bizarre Reasons Why Cricket Matches Came to a Halt

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK