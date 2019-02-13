US Club clinch golf championship

other-sports

The US Club team after winning the inter-club golf crown recently

The United Services Club scripted a fine comeback to win the playoff against Willingdon Sports Club Gymkhana and clinch the 23rd Grover Vineyards inter-club golf championship at the US Club Golf Course recently.

After dominating Day One and the first half of Day Two, Willingdon were leading with 29 points with US Club trailing at 22. US Club then dominated the Foursomes to come from behind and level the scores at 34-all to take the game to the playoffs. Keshav Mishra of US Club then beat Kushal Thakker of WSC in the playoffs to seal the title.

