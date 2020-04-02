US COVID-19 deaths go past 4,000-mark

Medical workers use a fork lift to remove a body from a refrigerated truck outside Brooklyn Hospital in New York on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The total US death toll from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday. More than 40 per cent of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

The US also exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December. The number of confirmed US cases has reached 1,89,510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities. After initially downplaying the COVID-19 threat in the early stages of the US outbreak, President Trump warned of 'a very, very painful two weeks' to come for the country on Tuesday.

US headed for 'tough, painful' two weeks: Trump

The US is headed for a 'tough two weeks,' President Donald Trump warned, advising people to be prepared for the 'hard days' ahead, as the country fights the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic that the White House projects could claim one to two lakh lives in the coming weeks.

Trump's remarks came as Deborah Bix, a member of White House Task Force on Coronavirus, based on a model from actual data from the ground, said the death toll in the US could be between 1,00,000 to 2,00,000, with the strict implementation of the existing mitigation measures including social distancing till April 30.

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We're going to go through a very tough two weeks and then, hopefully, as the experts are predicting, we are going to see real light at the end of the tunnel. But this is going to be very painful, two weeks," he said.

Saudi officials urge Muslims to delay hajj

A senior Saudi official urged more than 1 million Muslims intending to perform the hajj to delay making plans this year. "Saudi Arabia is prepared to secure the safety of all Muslims and nationals. That's why we have requested from all Muslims around the world to hold onto their plans," Saudi Hajj minister said.

Pak's Coronavirus cases cross 2,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday, indicating an upward trend despite efforts by the government to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 105 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,039.

1,541 asymptomatic cases found in China

China on Wednesday revealed the presence of 1,541 asymptomatic cases carrying the deadly Coronavirus, raising concerns of a second wave of infections Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who carry the virus but do not show any symptoms and can cause sporadic clusters of infections.

41,771

Total no. of COVID-19 cases in New York City

1,096

Total no. of COVID-19 fatalities in New York City

3,310

Total no. of COVID-19 fatalities in China

8,60,000

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide

