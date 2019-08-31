US declares emergency as Dorian to make landfall

international

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB shows Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida on Aug 30. Pic/AFP

Washington: The US states of Florida and Georgia have declared a state of emergency as the powerful hurricane Dorian is expected to hit the region in the days ahead. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida on Thursday expanded the state of emergency declaration he issued for 26 counties to one that covers all of the 67 counties in the state "due to hurricane Dorian's uncertain projected path", Xinhua news agency reported.

"All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts," DeSantis said in a statement. DeSantis added that he has activated more than 2,500 Florida National Guard troops. Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia declared a state of emergency in 12 counties in the southern coastal area of the state.

Urging residents in Georgia "to be ready to move quickly," Kemp said little is known about "the initial or the path that the storm will take", but more information will come within the next 24 hours.

"There's a lot of moving parts right now that our counterparts in Florida are dealing with, and then we're also preparing as well for whatever happens," he added.

According to the latest forecast by the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) issued at 5 pm on Thursday, Dorian, now near the Bahamas, is still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour. It is moving northwestward near 20 km per hour.

