US Democrats vote to reopen government sans wall funds

international

New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi termed Trump's wall proposal as 'waste of money' and 'immorality' as government shutdown entered 13th day

The move may add to stalemate between the lawmakers and Trump due to the threat of a veto from the White House

The House Democrats, on their first day in office, voted on a legislative package to reopen the government, rejecting US President Donald Trump's call for additional funding to build a wall on their border with Mexico.

Along with the legislative package, the House of Representatives also voted on the stopgap spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security — without allocating additional funds for the wall — during their first day in the House. Five Republicans joined the Democrats in passing the bill 239-192.

The House of Representatives' move may add to the stalemate between lawmakers and Trump. Earlier on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence had reiterated, "if there's no wall, there's no deal".

The new House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, slammed Trump's wall proposal as a "waste of money" and "immorality". With no relief in sight, the partial government shutdown marked its 13th day on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever