US Election 2020: Donald Trump seeks 'full transparency' in vote count

US President Donald Trump has sought transparency into vote counting and election certification and asserted that he will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that Americans have confidence in the government.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process," Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign on Friday.

Trump is trailing behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Latest voting count indicates that Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris are on the cusp of a historic victory. Trump has challenged the authenticity of the elections, alleging massive voters fraud and electoral malpractice.

"From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn," he said.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," Trump said.

