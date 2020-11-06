US Elections 2020: Facebook to announce election winner once major media outlets confirm

Facebook on Friday said it will update the notifications running across the top of its main app and Instagram with the projected winner of the election once it has been projected by a majority of media outlets,

The social network also will label presidential candidates' posts with a link to its voting information centre.

"While several states continue to count votes, we wanted to share a reminder of the steps we'll take to provide reliable information across our products once there is a projected presidential winner," Facebook said in a tweet.

Once a majority of independent decision desks at major media outlets project a winner, "we'll update the notifications running across the top of Facebook and Instagram with the projected winner of the election".

Facebook announced several measures to reduce the spread of misinformation on its platforms before the November 3 election.

It also labeled a couple of tweets on "election theft" and mail-in ballots as misleading by US President Donald Trump.

"We will also start applying labels with the projected winner on all presidential candidates' posts with a link to our Voting Information Center to see more about the election results," the company said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever