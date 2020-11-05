US Election 2020: Twitter resorts to humour as polls near closing

The Biden-Trump face-off is at a crucial juncture with the democrat candidate coming strikingly close to victory and Trump taking the legal route after losing some key battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

At last count, Biden is at 253 and Trump at 214.

The Trump or Biden debate has been going on for months now. Right now, the anxiety is such that supporters have taken to social media to cope up with the stress and spread little humour.

Here are some of the funniest!

Thinking of all of my American friends today! #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/v3dNWUZuo6 — Tracy Brunet (@TracyMBrunet) November 3, 2020

How all of us feel tonight #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Ff0I3TKzZU — Stephanie Hardin (@stephhardin31) November 4, 2020

Texas swinging between red and blue is making me feel physically sick. Im not even American. #Elections2020 #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/g7r3SSvLEO — Linz (@LinappeZ) November 4, 2020

Earlier both Trrump and Biden had claimed victory. However, as Biden took lead, Trump indicated towards “lack of transparency.” The Trump camp said it is suing to stop the Pennsylvania vote count over "lack of transparency".

On Tuesday, Americans flocked to the polls in record numbers in the middle of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Even before Election Day, a record number of Americans had cast mail in votes, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total vote in 2016.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever