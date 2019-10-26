US embassy gets the Diwali groove on, 'Amercian Divas' dance to Bollywood music

The Diwali fervour is in full swing in every corner of India. However, the United States Embassy in India has a special way of celebrating the festival. A video which was posted by Embassy in Delhi shows a group of American women who were dressed in ethnic attires and grooved to a Bollywood number.

The minute-long video was shot in a garden and got a lot of traction on social media. The video was captioned, "We are already getting into the #Diwali groove! Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song!"

We are already getting into the #Diwali groove! â¨ Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song! ð pic.twitter.com/uZcGOFHa9A — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 26, 2019

It garnered a lot of attention on social media. "May this festival of relationships take Indo-US relationship to great heights," posted a user on Facebook. "Happy Diwali and great Job by American Divas," wrote another user.

Diwali is a festival of lights and is falling on Sunday, October 27, this year. It is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Lord Ram returning back to Ayodhya with his wife and brother after defeating Ravana. It signifies the victory of good over evil.

