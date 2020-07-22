US Federal forces use tear gas, pepper balls on protesters again

Federal agents use tear gas to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland on Monday. Pic/AP

The federal agents deployed in Portland, Oregon, by the Trump administration assaulted the demonstrators protesting against racism and police brutality for the seventh consecutive night on Monday, according to cbsnews.

The federal authorities fired tear gas, used flash bangs and pepper balls as the largest protesting crowd gathered in the city in 53 days, reported KOIN news.

"Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area," the Portland police had tweeted.

The Portland police said the protesters tried to break into the federal courthouse early on Tuesday morning, breaking a glass window. But the demonstrators retreated when federal officers fired tear gas. Several incidents of fire were also reported, and it was unclear if any demonstrator was arrested by either federal officers or police.

Trump threatens to send federal forces to more cities

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to send more military-garbed law enforcement into Democrat-led cities to quell anti-racism protests, a move he called necessary security action. The Department of Homeland Security was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago. "I'm going to do something, that I can tell you, because we're not going to leave New York, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore," Trump said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever