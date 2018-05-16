Search

US first lady, Melania Trump, to be discharged from hospital in 2-3 days

May 16, 2018, 10:24 IST | ANI

US President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to express gratitude towards people for supporting Melania

Melinia Trump
Melania Trump. File pic

United States First Lady Melania Trump will be discharged from the hospital in two to three days post a successful kidney operation on Monday (local time). US President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to express gratitude towards people for supporting Melania.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" Trump tweeted.

Melania has been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a "benign" kidney condition.

On Monday, the White House released a statement informing the operation to be successful.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

Tags

donald trumpworld news