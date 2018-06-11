US golfer Rickie Fowler engaged to pole vaulter Allison Stokke

Fowler, who will play the US Open, announced the news on Instagram on Friday after he posted these pictures and wrote

American golfer Rickie Fowler got engaged to girlfriend Allison Stokke, a pole vaulter, on National Best Friend Day.

Fowler, who will play the US Open, announced the news on Instagram on Friday after he posted these pictures and wrote, "Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down... I WON!!." To which, Stokke replied, "Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And happy national best friend day to my best best best friend! I love you!!!"

