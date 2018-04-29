US gymnast Aly Raisman finds love again

US gymnast Raisman reportedly dating ice hockey player Tim Schaller



Aly Raisman

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman, 23, who split with National Football League (NFL) star Colton Underwood in August last year, has apparently found love again. She is rumoured to be dating National Hockey League (NHL) player Tim Schaller, 27, according to Page Six.

Though the couple are yet to go public, Raisman and the Bruins forward Schaller follow each other on social media. In December, Raisman and Schaller were seen together at the Empire Asian Restaurant and Lounge in Boston. According to American daily The Boston Globe, they had tuna rolls, dragon rolls and sashimi rolls at the upmarket eatery.



Tim Schaller

Besides 'liking' the ice hockey player's pictures on social media, Raisman is an ardent Bruins fan and even watched a couple of games at the Boston Garden. Even Schaller, who hails from New Hampshire, has regularly liked pictures posted by Raisman on her social media accounts and posted heart emojis. While Raisman's ex-boyfriend Underwood, 26, who asked her out through a live video after the Rio Olympics, is still looking to find love. He is set to participate in reality TV show The Bachelorette.

