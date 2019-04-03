US gymnast Aly Raisman swears by meditation, skin protection

other-sports

Raisman, who is the face of an international brand's sunscreen product line, says daily meditation and self-care routines are very important

Aly Raisman

For America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman, her skin care routine and meditation is as important as her training schedule. Raisman, who is the face of an international brand's sunscreen product line, says daily meditation and self-care routines are very important.

Recently, she thanked her mum Lynn Faber for not letting her use cheap tanning oils while she was growing up. "I was embarrassed when my mom would make me put on extra sunscreen all the time and now when I look back I'm so grateful because it's so important. SPF is a part of my everyday routine. Besides caring for my skin a lot, I also do meditation for self improvement every single day," Raisman told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates