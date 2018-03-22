US gymnast babe Aly Raisman just revealed what she cannot resist!

US gymnast Raisman can't resist sweets but eats everything else in moderation to be fit



America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman loves her sweets and never misses out on dessert after a meal. However, all other food is consumed in moderation she says, as staying fit is an obvious priority.

Remaining hydrated at all times is also essential as is striking the right balance of fruits and vegetables, she says."I believe balance is key. Everything in moderation. I love dessert, so sometimes I splurge when I want to. I also do my best to not let myself get too hungry. I am always snacking to keep my energy level up," Raisman, 23, told American entertainment website PopSugar.

Eating healthy becomes very difficult while travelling, says Raisman adding that sleep is also as important as food and exercise. Raisman also loves tart cherry juice as it "reduces inflammation, is full of vitamin C, and can help you fall asleep because it's rich in melatonin."

Raisman has a pre and post-workout snack routine too. She munches on a bagel with egg and cheese and sips on green tea with skimmed milk before sweating it out, and has chicken with brown rice, veggies and tart cherry juice mixed with ice and lemon after a workout.

