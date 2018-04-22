US gymnast Laurie: Overcoming body image struggles was difficult

American artistic gymnast Laurie Hernande has overcome body insecurities. Though she went on to become one of the best gymnasts in the world, she had people taking a dig at her muscular body



Laurie Hernandez

American artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, 17, who won gold in the team event and silver on the balance beam at 2016 Rio Olympics, has said that she has overcome body insecurities. Having trained as a competitive athlete since she was little, Laurie has always had a muscular build. Though she went on to become one of the best gymnasts in the world, she had people taking a dig at her muscular body.

"Overcoming them [body image related struggles] was very difficult. But being part of a community like gymnastics that accepted me with girls who looked similar to me was extremely helpful," she told Teen Vogue magazine.

The gymnast, who turned designer for clothing range Obsess for larger teens, added, "To be able to be comfortable with myself and my body feels like a superpower and I want all girls to be able to feel the same."

