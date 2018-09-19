US hopes for 'meaningful' denuclearisation move at Korean summit: official

international

"We hope to see a meaningful verifiable step toward the denuclearization of North Korea," she added, noting this was the third meeting between Kim and the South's Moon Jae-in

Kim Jong Un. Pic/AFP

The United States expressed hope Wednesday that a summit between North and South Korea in Pyongyang would lead to "meaningful verifiable" denuclearisation on the peninsula.

"It represents in our view a historic opportunity for Chairman Kim (Jong Un) to follow through his commitment that he made to President (Donald) Trump" in Singapore in June, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"We hope to see a meaningful verifiable step toward the denuclearization of North Korea," she added, noting this was the third meeting between Kim and the South's Moon Jae-in.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever