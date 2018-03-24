US launches WTO challenge against China

The United States launched a challenge at the WTO against China over intellectual property breaches, a statement said

The United States launched a challenge at the WTO against China over intellectual property breaches, a statement said. "The United States is taking action at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to address China's unfair technology practices that run counter to WTO rules," the statement from the US Trade Representative's office said.

China 'not afraid of trade war'

China warned the US that it was "not afraid of a trade war" as it threatened tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods in retaliation over President Donald Trump's moves against Chinese imports.

