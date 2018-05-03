US military aircraft crashes in Georgia, 2 killed

The County deputy coroner has reportedly confirmed that two people had died in the crash

Representational Image

A US military plane on Wednesday crashed in Georgia, killing at least two people, officials said. The incident, which involved a WC-130 Hercules aeroplane from the Air National Guard, took place just before noon local time near the city of Savannah, Xinhua quoted the local firefighters as saying.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, carrying five, which was bound for an air base in Arizona, crashed shortly after taking off from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Witnesses said as the plane crashed near a road, cars may have been crushed by the plane.

According to the footage shot at the scene, heavy black smoke and flame can be seen coming out of the plane.

The cause of the incident is not immediately clear.

The C-130 Hercules is a military transport plane that first went into service in the 1950s. The WC-130 is a modification of the model that specializes in weather reconnaissance.

