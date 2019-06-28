Search

US missionaries seriously injured in Guatemala plane crash

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 11:45 IST | PTI

A small plane crash took place in Guatemala seriously injuring two men

Representational picture

Guatemala City: Guatemalan authorities and a US-based missionary group say a small plane has crashed in Guatemala, seriously injuring two American men on board.

Paradise Bound Ministries of Zeeland, Michigan, identifies the men as Luke Sullivan, its aviation director, and Bruce Van Fleet, a visiting missionary pilot.

Brad Lanser is president of the group's ministry board. He says the men are in serious condition.

Guatemala's aviation authority says Sullivan is 28 and Van Fleet 32.

It says the plane took off from Quiche department and was headed for Guatemala City's international airport.

The aircraft went down Thursday in Chimaltenango department, about 20 miles (33 kilometres) from Guatemala City.

The men were initially hospitalised in Chimaltenango and then taken by helicopter to a private facility in the capital.

