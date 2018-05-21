US model Emily Ratajkowski gets into racing suit and behind the wheels of Formula E car

Ratajkowski, who made a special guest appearance in Germany, jumped into a racing suit and got behind the wheels of the all-electric car



Emily Ratajkowski

American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski became the first female celebrity to drive in a Formula E car at the Berlin E-Prix recently. Ratajkowski, who made a special guest appearance in Germany, jumped into a racing suit and got behind the wheels of the all-electric car.

The most recent woman to compete in Formula E was Swiss racer Simona de Silvestro in 2016. Emily joined ex-Formula One champion and current FE shareholder Nico Rosberg at the circuit, while former F1 star David Coulthard was commentator.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever