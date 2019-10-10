US nabs defense intelligence analyst for leaking information to media

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Washington DC: The US authorities have arrested a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) analyst for leaking classified information to journalists, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The court documents show DIA analyst Henry Kyle Frese was arrested by US authorities and charged for leaking information from top-secret intelligence reports to two journalists.

Frese had leaked classified information from three intelligence reports on two occasions, around mid-April 2018 and September 2019, the court documents said.

DIA never authorized Frese to transmit the intelligence reports he shared with the two journalists and faces two counts of willful transmission of national defence information, the court documents added.

The leaked classified information could cause serious to grave damage to US national security, according to the court documents.

