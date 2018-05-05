US Navy veteran gets lifer for murdering Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Adam Purinton, 51, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of first-degree murder for killing Kuchibhotla



Representational Image

A former US Navy veteran has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas city in 2017.

Adam Purinton, 51, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of first-degree murder for killing Kuchibhotla. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Kuchibhotla's co-worker Alok Madasani and American man Ian Grillot, who had come to the aid of the two men.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever