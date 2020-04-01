US nears China's virus death toll as New York calls for help

Medical supplies and beds inside a tent as volunteers set up an Emergency Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients in Central Park in New York on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The mounting death toll from the virus outbreak in the United States had it poised on Tuesday to overtake China's grim toll of 3,300 deaths, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying up to 1 million more healthcare workers were needed.

"Please come help us," he urged. Hard-hit Italy and Spain have already overtaken China and now account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. In New York City, Cuomo and health officials warned that the crisis unfolding there is just a preview of what other US communities could soon face. New York State's death toll climbed by more than 250 people in a day Monday to more than 1,200, most of them in the city. "We've lost over one thousand New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "To me, we're beyond staggering already."

Even before the governor's appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals were stepping up to volunteer, and a Navy hospital ship had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals. More than 235 million people - about two of every three Americans — live in the 33 states where governors have declared statewide orders or recommendations to stay home. In California, officials put out a similar call for medical volunteers as Coronavirus hospitalizations doubled over the last four days and the number of patients in intensive care tripled.

Next 30 days are very vital: Trump

Donald Trump said that the next 30 days are very vital for the US in the fight against Coronavirus. "Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days, and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on Monday.

Netanyahu, family test negative

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tested negative for the Coronavirus on Monday after a parliamentary aide was confirmed to be carrying the virus, though the 70-year-old leader would remain in isolation, a spokesman said. Spokesman Ofir Gendelman said on Twitter that Netanyahu, his family and staff all tested negative, but 'he will remain quarantined until further instructions are issued by the Ministry of Health.'

France records 418 deaths in single day

France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths since the Coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in the hospital to bring the toll to 3,024. There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,056 of them in intensive care, the government said in its daily update. The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

7,80,000

Total no. of confirm COVID-19 cases around the world

1,64,000

Total confirm COVID-19 cases in the US

4,13,000

Total no. of confirm COVID-19 cases in Europe

3,100

Total confirm COVID-19 deaths in the US

