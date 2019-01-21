US-North Korea second summit venue decided

international

Trump said Kim is looking "very forward" to the next meeting with him and so does he. The US president and Kim first met in June last year in Singapore where they agreed on a verifiable denuclearisation of North Korea

US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the location for the second US-North Korea summit, to be held late February, has been decided and would be announced in due course. The White House confirmed on Friday that the second meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would occur next month, following a rare visit to Washington by a senior North Korean general.

Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, a right-hand man to Kim, met the US president here as the two nations seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility. "We had a very good meeting yesterday with North Korea...It lasted almost two hours. We agreed to meet sometime the end of February. We have picked the country, but we will be announcing it in the future," Trump told reporters here.

Trump said Kim is looking "very forward" to the next meeting with him and so does he. The US president and Kim first met in June last year in Singapore where they agreed on a verifiable denuclearisation of North Korea.

Trump said a lot of progress has been made since then. "We have made a lot of progress that has not been reported by the media...we have made a lot of progress as far as denuclearisation is concerned...We have made a lot of tremendous progress that has not been reported, unfortunately, but it will be. Things are going very well with North Korea," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever