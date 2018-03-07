US: North Korea used VX agent to kill Kim's brother

The US has imposed new sanctions on North Korea for using chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong-un's half-brother, the State Department said today



Kim Jong Un

The US has imposed new sanctions on North Korea for using chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong-un's half-brother, the State Department said today. On February 22, the US determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

These sanctions are in addition to existing US comprehensive sanctions against targeting unlawful North Korean activities. The sanctions took effect upon publication of this determination in the Federal Register on Monday, she said. "The US strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons to conduct an assassination. This public display of contempt for universal norms against chemical weapons use further demonstrates the reckless nature of North Korea and underscores that we cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind," Nauert said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever