US offers USD 480mn for Sri Lanka's fight against terrorism

The United States on Thursday reiterated support for Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism. The support came in the wake of the Easter Sunday coordinated bombings which killed more than 250 people across the country last month.

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo met Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana on Thursday and the two attended a high-level meeting that focused on security, counter-terrorism and transnational organised crime among other matters.

Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marapana welcomed the approval of a USD480 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact as an important development that will contribute to prosperity and economic sovereignty in Sri Lanka. The terror attacks targeted three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka killing over 260 and injuring over 500 people on April 21.

