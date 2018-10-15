US Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn wants to start her line of beauty products

other-sports

USA's champion skier Vonn, who will be retiring after this season, plans to be an entrepreneur in world of beauty products

Lindsey Vonn

US Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently announced that she will be retiring after the 2018-2019 skiing season. And now, she is planning to be an entrepreneur and is looking to start her own business in the world of beauty products. Vonn said she doesn't have to look too far for inspiration as there are quite a few sportswomen-turned-entrepreneurs around.

"There are lot of pretty incredible entrepreneurs in tennis. Serena [Williams] does a pretty incredible job and so does [Maria] Sharapova. She started her own candy line [Sugarpova] and has a lot of collaborations with companies. So, I would look to them for advice," Vonn said during an interview in New York where she was promoting her business partnership with Chase Ink.

"Now that my skiing career is coming to an end, I want to pivot and start my own small business," said Vonn. "I'm very passionate about beauty. I'm currently in the process of doing something cool, I can't tell you what. And also outerwear. I'm a skier, so I know a lot about being cold, and I have a lot of great ideas to contribute, so some good things are coming," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates